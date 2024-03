The final results are in from both referendums and in line with the national trend, voters in Donegal have overwhelmingly rejected the Care Referendum.

The final tallies reveal 84% of people in the county voted against the proposed amendment – recording the highest ‘no’ vote in the country.

7,834 ‘yes’ votes were cast by the electorate in Donegal along with 41,030 ‘no’ votes.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the Government’s Family referendum failed to receive the support of the people.