Early indications suggest Donegal will return a ‘No’ vote in both referendums

Early indications suggest Donegal will return a ‘No/ No’ vote in both referendums.

Counting is well underway now at the Donegal Count Centre at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

Final turnout figures in Donegal range from 38% in Stranorlar, to 41.5% in the Donegal Local Electoral area to under 50% in Buncrana.

Tallies carried out by Aontu suggest a majority No/ No vote in Donegal.

However, Donegal Aontu representative, Mary T Sweeney says it’s still too early to predict what the final result will be: