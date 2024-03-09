Gardai and PSNI say they’re committed to cross border crime prevention

An Garda Síochána Donegal state that they are committed to keeping people safe in the border areas.

This was mentioned at an event yesterday where An Garda Síochána Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan, Superintendent Shaun Grant and Garda colleagues joined the Area Commander Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney and her colleagues from the PSNI, to meet at the border crossing to mark International Women’s Day.

The authorities on both sides say they will continue to work together in preventing and detecting cross border crime and this event shows their joint dedication to cross border crime prevention and protecting our communities.