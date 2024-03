The Government is being urged to urgently address what’s been described as Ireland’s ‘unacceptably high electricity prices’.

The call from Sinn Fein comes as profits at the ESB surged by 30% to €868 million for 2023.

Energy prices are 66.4% higher than the average in other EU member states, while residential gas bills are over a quarter of the EU average.

Sinn Fein’s Darren O’Rourke says the government should use the tools at it’s disposal to bring down costs: