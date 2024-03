Donegal man Shane McGinty was among the scorers as Institute defeated Knockbreda 3-0 away to stay in contention for promotion in the Irish League Championship.

However, struggling Dergview were beaten 3-0 away by Newington.

Meanwhile, Strabane Athletic – who have been going really well of late – bowed out of the Irish Intermediate Cup as they lost 5-2 away to Lisburn side Ballymacash Rangers.