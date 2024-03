It’s been confirmed Letterkenny University Hospital is operating on half of what it needs in terms of ICU bed.

Just 6 ICU beds are in operation at the hospital. It falls well short of the 15 beds recommended in 2021.

An application was previously made for funding to open additional beds however, that was unsuccessful.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum West says given the large number of people receiving care at the hospital, investment in ICU beds is vital: