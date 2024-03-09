Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH outsourcing blood samples

Blood test samples are being outsourced from Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s an interim measure as efforts are being made to increase capacity in the blood science department of the hospital.

A letter was issued to GPs at the end of last month informing them of delays in the testing of blood samples at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Blood Science Department as a result of insufficient capacity.

In a statement Saolta says the hospital is reviewing a number of options to address the workload, including an extension to increase the physical size of the Department, similar to the recent extension of the Microbiology Department.

While the hospital seeks the necessary approvals and funding, as an interim measure, a small number of samples are being outsourced to meet the excess demand.

Saolta says it will continue to work to find the most appropriate solution for the hospital and local GPs going forward.

Full HSE statement:

Due to the increased volume of requests for the Blood Science Department both from in-house and GPs there is a need to increase capacity in the blood science department in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The hospital is currently reviewing a number of options to address this workload pressure including an extension to increase the physical size of the Department, similar to the recent extension of the Microbiology Department.

While the hospital seeks the necessary approvals and funding for this capital project, an interim solution has been put in place. LUH is now outsourcing a small number of samples to meet the excess demand in the short term. We will continue to work to find the most appropriate solution for the hospital and local GPs going forward.

