Mark Coyle’s role in Shelbourne’s impressive start to the season has earned him the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for February.

The Burt native has been pivotal in all 5 of Shelbourne’s league fixtures so far and scored the opening goal in their victory over Shamrock Rovers last month.

Coyle isn’t getting too carried away with Shel’s’ early success though, as he says the SSE Airtricity is “one of the most competitive leagues in the world”.