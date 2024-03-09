Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McBrearty wins schools cross-country title, McCready is fastest woman in Derry Ten Miler

Helen McCready (centre) won the women’s category at the Walled City Ten Miler in Derry

A number of Donegal athletes were to the fore in a variety of competitions on Saturday, with pride of place going to St. Columba’s College Stranorlar student Odhran McBrearty who won the intermediate under-17 title at the schools cross-country championships in Dublin.

His fine run will mean that he is selected for the Irish schools team.

Meanwhile, there was success for a number of Donegal athletes at the Ulster University Championships in Belfast.

In Derry, there was a big entry for the Walled City Ten Miler in which the women’s race was won by Rosses AC’s Helen McCready while club mate Shane O’Donnell was third overall in the men’s event.

The St. Columba’s team were fifth overall.

On Saturday Sport, Patsy McGonagle wrapped up the day’s athletics action with Chris Ashmore.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

