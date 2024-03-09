Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 16,000 on waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund Hospital Waiting List data is out.

As of the end of February, there were around 689,500 patients on the active hospital waiting lists in Ireland.

16,052 are in Letterkenny University Hospital, with over 14,700 of those being outpatients.

12,736 are adults, while 1,990 are children.

In adults the longest waiting list is in respiratory medicine, while children are waiting the longest for ENT related procedures.

Meanwhile there are 1,326 on active inpatient waiting lists.

31 are children while the remaining 1,295 are adults.

For adults, general surgery has the longest inpatient waiting list while all of the children were accounted for within the realm of small volume specialties

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cross border IWD
News, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI say they’re committed to cross border crime prevention

9 March 2024
blood test
News, Top Stories

LUH outsourcing blood samples

9 March 2024
IMG_20240309_095359
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early indications suggest Donegal will return a ‘No’ vote in both referendums

9 March 2024
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Just six ICU beds operating at LUH

9 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

cross border IWD
News, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI say they’re committed to cross border crime prevention

9 March 2024
blood test
News, Top Stories

LUH outsourcing blood samples

9 March 2024
IMG_20240309_095359
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early indications suggest Donegal will return a ‘No’ vote in both referendums

9 March 2024
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Just six ICU beds operating at LUH

9 March 2024
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to address ‘unacceptably high electricity prices’

9 March 2024
election ballot
News, Top Stories

Counting begins on both referendums

9 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube