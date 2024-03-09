Over 16,000 on waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund Hospital Waiting List data is out.

As of the end of February, there were around 689,500 patients on the active hospital waiting lists in Ireland.

16,052 are in Letterkenny University Hospital, with over 14,700 of those being outpatients.

12,736 are adults, while 1,990 are children.

In adults the longest waiting list is in respiratory medicine, while children are waiting the longest for ENT related procedures.



Meanwhile there are 1,326 on active inpatient waiting lists.

31 are children while the remaining 1,295 are adults.

For adults, general surgery has the longest inpatient waiting list while all of the children were accounted for within the realm of small volume specialties

