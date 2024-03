Abbey Vocational School have won the All-Ireland Schools B final over Ashbourne Community School at St. Tiarnach’s Park in Clones.

1-15 to 9 points was the final score line.

Joint manager and Donegal senior player, Jamie Brennan said he is “so proud” of this “hardworking group”.

Daire Bonner spoke with Jamie Brennan after the match…

Bonner also caught up with Man of the Match. Kevin Muldoon after the game…