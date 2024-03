It’s been proposed the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District twin with Spanish village Simancas to mark the connection with Red Hugh O’Donnell.

The Council in Simancas has already passed a motion to twin with the area in recognition of Lifford being the birth place of Red Hugh O’Donnell and there his place of death.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley says the initiative would afford the MD great opportunities: