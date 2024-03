Scoil Mhuire Buncrana was defeated by the Offaly side Gallen Community School in the All-Ireland Schools D final.

The game finished on a score line of 9 points to 1-5.

The Donegal school was up by three points at half time but only manged to score another two points in the second half as Gallen Community School kicked six points.

Jessica Farry has the full time match report…

Kevin Egan spoke to assistant manager Ciaran Thompson after the match…