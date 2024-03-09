Ulster still in with a chance in FAI Youth Interprovincials

It looks like being all to play for on day three of the FAI Youth Interprovincials which are being staged in Donegal.

Ulster opened their account on Friday night with a 1-0 defeat of Munster. Buncrana Hearts’ Shaunie Bradley got the only goal.

On Saturday, they lost 3-1 against Connacht with Tiernan Doherty getting a late consolation goal.

They play Leinster in their final game on Sunday at Letterkenny Community Centre at 11 am while at the same time Munster meet Connacht at Leckview Park.

In the other games, Connacht lost 4-1 to Leinster and Munster and Leinster drew 1-1. However, the results were subject to the result of an enquiry in relation to the possibility that a player may have been fielded illegally.

The Ulster manager Daniel Doherty from Carndonagh is still hoping his side can do well in their final game tomorrow.