On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney talks GAA matters in the company of Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News and Daire Bonner of the Donegal News, they discuss how Donegal and Derry are positioned with two games to go in the league.

Plus there’s a recap of the All Ireland School’s Finals and Donegal Hurling Captain Conor Gartland reflects on the win away to Roscommon.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: