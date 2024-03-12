Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

Our first guest is international speaker and faith healer, Sr. Briege McKenna. Later we debate if a tax should be introduced on holiday homes and Air B&Bs to encourage their use as full time housing:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and the official launch of Highland Radio’s Big Birthday Charity Day this coming Friday:

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn explains why his part backed a Yes/Yes vote in the referenda and if they got it wrong. We have of a campaign to increase Neurological services at LUH and there’s news of a vigil at LUH to support Palestinian health care workers. Later we hear how a defective concrete effected listener has to reapply for planning permission due to a water damaged sign and we finish with news of Social Inclusion Week: