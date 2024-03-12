Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

Our first guest is international speaker and faith healer, Sr. Briege McKenna. Later we debate if a tax should be introduced on holiday homes and Air B&Bs to encourage their use as full time housing:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and the official launch of Highland Radio’s Big Birthday Charity Day this coming Friday:

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn explains why his part backed a Yes/Yes vote in the referenda and if they got it wrong. We have of a campaign to increase Neurological services at LUH and there’s news of a vigil at LUH to support Palestinian health care workers. Later we hear how a defective concrete effected listener has to reapply for planning permission due to a water damaged sign and we finish with news of Social Inclusion Week:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 March 2024
Tomas Sean Devine
News, Top Stories

Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

12 March 2024
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor walks out of Islands Committee meeting

12 March 2024
Charlie Bird
News, Top Stories

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has died

12 March 2024
