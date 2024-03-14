Kavanagh calls for completion of Road Safety Assessment at Lurgybrack school

It’s been confirmed that Donegal County Council’s Road Safety Engineer is currently carrying out an assessment of the area around St Patrick’s National School at Lurgybrack on the outskirts of Letterkenny, and officials continue to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland about the situation there.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who acknowledged that €10,000 has been allocated to the road outside the school this year, but that’s only for road lining, and not road safety.

Cllr Kavanagh says active travel schemes which are available within the town boundaries should be extended to schools on the outskirts in areas like Lurgybrack.

Most importantly, he says the safety survey which began last year needs to be completed, and given to members and engineers………….