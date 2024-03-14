Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We chat the Aunt of missing Jordan Gallagher who is urging people to get involved in the search as it approaches the end of the second week of his disappearance. We talk to Kevin and Michelle about the challenges the face in schooling their children with additional needs. We also hear of a campaign to provide public toilets in Rossnowlagh:

In Your Voice/Your Community we talk to members of the Baha’i faith. Later we hear of a parents difficulty in getting a Dyspraxia diagnosis for her child:

Lynn calls on whoever is responsible to fix the road to the Good and New charity shop. We travel to New York to chat the Little Miss Mary as she prepares to represent Dungloe for the city’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and then we found out what’s happening in the towns and villages near you!

