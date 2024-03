Donegal got their Ulster U20 Championship up and running with a victory on Wednesday night as they beat Cavan 2-15 to 0-16 at Breffni Park.

Leading by eight points at the break Donegal were able to hold off a Cavan fight back in the second half to take the win on the road.

Donegal Manager Shaun Paul Barrett was happy to start with a win when he spoke with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News: