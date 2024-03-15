Gardaí seize cannabis in warranted searches in Ltterkenny

A number of warranted searches took place in Letterkenny yesterday afternoon.
These were on a number of premises on Canal Road and led to the seizure of a small quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
A number of warranted searches took place in Letterkenny yesterday afternoon.
These were on a number of premises on Canal Road and led to the seizure of a small quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland