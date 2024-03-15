Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seize cannabis in warranted searches in Ltterkenny

A number of warranted searches took place in Letterkenny yesterday afternoon.

These were on a number of premises on Canal Road and led to the seizure of a small quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

