Cronin leads West Cork Rally going into day 3 while Eves tops modified section

Keith Cronin (right) and co-driver Mikie Galvin. Photo: Martin Walsh.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in a Ford Fiesta Rally 5 lead the West Cork Rally after day two’s action.

They hold a big one minute and 18 seconds advantage over Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Fiesta Rally 2. William Creighton and Liam Regan in another Fiesta Rally 2 are third, a further 31.8 seconds behind.

Overnight leaders Callum Devine from Derry and Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry are fourth overall going into Sunday’s final six stages in their VW Polo GTi R5. They dropped back to sixth at one stage after issues on stage 5 but improved as they day progressed.

Pettigo’s Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in their trusty Toyota Corolla lead the modified section by 40 seconds ahead of Jonathan Pringle and Pierce O’Callaghan.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly. File Photo: Kevin Glendinning.

Sunday will see the final six stages in an event that has been expanded to three days.

