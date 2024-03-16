Donegal clinch promotion and reach Division 2 final

Donegal have beaten Kildare by 17 points to 1-8 at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow to guarantee their spot in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final.

Jim McGuinness’ side pulled 5 points clear early in the 2nd half having led 8-6 at half time but had to withstand a Kildare fightback when Alex Beirne hit the net for the Lilywhites to reduce the deficit back to 2.

Composure was required and Donegal kept the scoreboard ticking to run out 6 point winners.

The victory means Donegal have bounced straight back to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League after a disappointing campaign in 2023.

Meanwhile, Armagh have beaten Cavan 2-21 to 0-11 and will be Donegal’s opponents in the league decider.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh summed up the performance in Carlow at full time…