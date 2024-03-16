Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Late goal sees Institute lose ground in promotion race

Institute suffered their second defeat in four games as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Portadown in the Irish League Championship.

The home side had Danny Lafferty sent off early on but Mikhail Kennedy (pictured) put ‘Stute ahead on the stroke of half time with a penalty.

However, Portadown struck back in the second half as Aaron Taylor equalised just after the break. A draw seemed on the cards but the Armagh visitor bagged the points with Eoghan McCawl snatching a 97th minute winner.

Institute are now joint third with Portadown, who have a game in hand, and are five points adrift of Bangor and seven behind leaders Dundela.

Meanwhile. Dergview’s game with H&W Welders was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

