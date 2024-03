Donegal have been promoted back to Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League following a 0-17 to 1-8 victory over Kildare in Carlow this evening.

Manager Jim McGuinness said getting back to the top tier was “a major focus from the very first day” and is very happy with how his side have progressed through the league campaign.

The Glenties man gave his thoughts to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the game…