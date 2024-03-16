Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Success for locals boxers at Northwest Zones in Derry

It has been a successful day for many locals boxers taking part in the Northwest Zones competition that got underway at the Rochester Boxing Club in Derry this morning.

Oisin Friel of IGG defeated Cahir McMaster of St. John’s 5-0.

St John’s Dylan Stokes overcame St. Bridget’s Charlie O’Donnell, also on a 5-0 scorecard.

Charlie Murray of St. John’s beat IGG’s James Doherty 4-1.

Dunfanaghy’s Tiarnan McGinley was the winner in his contest with Tiernan McGill, overcoming the Dungloe boxer 5-0.

There were further 5-0 scorecards for Darragh McGonigle of St. Bridget’s and Pearse McKinney of Letterkenny, as they defeated Christopher McDonagh of St. Joseph’s and Robbie Henderson of Coleraine respectively.

Moneyglass’ Curtis McFall claimed a 4-1 victory over Nathan Lynch of Twin Towns.

There were 2 referee stoppages as Ryan Glackin of St. Bridget’s proved too strong for Twin Town’s Sean Power. That contest was stopped in Round 2 while St Bridget’s had another winner when Tyler McGonigle recorded a first round stoppage win over Emmet Wilson of Springtown.

Martin Ward of Oakleaf came through a close encounter when he found himself on the winning side of a 3-2 scorecard against Cormac Callaghan of IGG.

Dunfanaghy’s Owen McDonagh defeated IGG’s Andrew McLaughlin 4-1 and the last bout of the event saw Tiernan Kerr overcome Moneyglass’ Sionan McCormack on a 5-0 scorecard.

There will be more locals boxers in action on Tuesday night at the Rochester Boxing Club in Derry at 8pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

white tailed eagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eagle shot in Roscommon had spent time in Donegal

16 March 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI arrest man following knife incident in Maghera

16 March 2024
Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about missing teenager

16 March 2024
Joe Biden Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Biden urges politicians North and South to “march forward together”

16 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

white tailed eagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eagle shot in Roscommon had spent time in Donegal

16 March 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI arrest man following knife incident in Maghera

16 March 2024
Patrick Potter
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about missing teenager

16 March 2024
Joe Biden Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Biden urges politicians North and South to “march forward together”

16 March 2024
torrential-rain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers under pressure as a result of heavy rainfall – IFA

16 March 2024
Celtic Cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council asked to place spotlights under the Celtic Cross in Letterkenny Town Centre

16 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube