Success for locals boxers at Northwest Zones in Derry

It has been a successful day for many locals boxers taking part in the Northwest Zones competition that got underway at the Rochester Boxing Club in Derry this morning.

Oisin Friel of IGG defeated Cahir McMaster of St. John’s 5-0.

St John’s Dylan Stokes overcame St. Bridget’s Charlie O’Donnell, also on a 5-0 scorecard.

Charlie Murray of St. John’s beat IGG’s James Doherty 4-1.

Dunfanaghy’s Tiarnan McGinley was the winner in his contest with Tiernan McGill, overcoming the Dungloe boxer 5-0.

There were further 5-0 scorecards for Darragh McGonigle of St. Bridget’s and Pearse McKinney of Letterkenny, as they defeated Christopher McDonagh of St. Joseph’s and Robbie Henderson of Coleraine respectively.

Moneyglass’ Curtis McFall claimed a 4-1 victory over Nathan Lynch of Twin Towns.

There were 2 referee stoppages as Ryan Glackin of St. Bridget’s proved too strong for Twin Town’s Sean Power. That contest was stopped in Round 2 while St Bridget’s had another winner when Tyler McGonigle recorded a first round stoppage win over Emmet Wilson of Springtown.

Martin Ward of Oakleaf came through a close encounter when he found himself on the winning side of a 3-2 scorecard against Cormac Callaghan of IGG.

Dunfanaghy’s Owen McDonagh defeated IGG’s Andrew McLaughlin 4-1 and the last bout of the event saw Tiernan Kerr overcome Moneyglass’ Sionan McCormack on a 5-0 scorecard.

There will be more locals boxers in action on Tuesday night at the Rochester Boxing Club in Derry at 8pm.