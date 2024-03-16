UK Champion and local athlete look forward to St. Patrick’s Day 3K run in Letterkenny

1500m Indoor UK Champion and European Silver medallist Holly Archer is taking part in the 3K charity run on St. Patrick’s Day in Letterkenny.

Holly is using the run as an opportunity to gain momentum and build up her training ahead of a busy season for the Norwich runner.

Registration for the race is from 8:30am-9:30am at Divers Hyundai Garage in Letterkenny with the running getting underway at 10am.

The starting line is at the Joe Bonner Link Road and everyone is welcome to take part in what promises to be a fantastic event in aid of St. Bernadette’s School.

Holly was joined by local athlete Sean McFadden on Saturday Sport. They spoke to Chris Ashmore…