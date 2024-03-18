Gardai in Carndonagh crackdown on unauthorised parking in disabled bays

Gardai in Carndonagh are cracking down on unauthorised parking in disabled bays.

Yesterday, Gardai observed a car parked in a disabled bay without a disabled parking permit on display.

Upon speaking with the driver, Gardai confirmed that the motorist did not have a permit or insurance.

The car was seized as a result.

The driver will now receive a fine and a court summons.

Gardai are warning that if a driver is caught parked or stopped in a disabled parking bay without a valid permit they may be subject to a €150 fine.