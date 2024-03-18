Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai in Carndonagh crackdown on unauthorised parking in disabled bays

Gardai in Carndonagh are cracking down on unauthorised parking in disabled bays.

Yesterday, Gardai observed a car parked in a disabled bay without a disabled parking permit on display.

Upon speaking with the driver, Gardai confirmed that the motorist did not have a permit or insurance.

The car was seized as a result.

The driver will now receive a fine and a court summons.

Gardai are warning that if a driver is caught parked or stopped in a disabled parking bay without a valid permit they may be subject to a €150 fine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Police investigating St Patrick’s Day attack in Derry

18 March 2024
Disabled Parking Bay 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Carndonagh crackdown on unauthorised parking in disabled bays

18 March 2024
unnamed (12)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach uses St Patrick’s Day celebrations at White House to address need for ceasefire in Gaza

18 March 2024
Rose Dugdale
News, Top Stories

British heiress and IRA activist, Rose Dugdale dies

18 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

Police investigating St Patrick’s Day attack in Derry

18 March 2024
Disabled Parking Bay 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Carndonagh crackdown on unauthorised parking in disabled bays

18 March 2024
unnamed (12)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach uses St Patrick’s Day celebrations at White House to address need for ceasefire in Gaza

18 March 2024
Rose Dugdale
News, Top Stories

British heiress and IRA activist, Rose Dugdale dies

18 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Garda suspended as investigations continue into fatal hit and run in Co Louth

18 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Another life claimed on Irish roads

18 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube