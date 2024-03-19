Byrne and McConnell medal at European Masters

There was medal success today for a number of Donegal athletes at the European Masters in Torun, Poland.

Finn Valley’s Kay Byrne won individual bronze in her age category (W60) in the 8k cross country.

Kay also helped Ireland to team gold while her clubmate Noreen Bonner was just outside the medals as she finished 4th in her age category.

Finn Valley’s Sinead McConnell took a brilliant silver in the W55 3k Walk event. McConnell’s time of 16.10.74 was a seasons best.

Tir Chonaill’s Shane Toolin missed out on a place in the M65 60 metres. He finished 9th in 8.63 seconds.