Fuel retailers call for excise increases to be deferred

The government’s being urged to postpone a planned increase in excise duty on fuels which is scheduled for April 1st.

In the UK Spring Budget earlier this month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, announced that the UK will postpone any increases for the next 12 months.

However, the lobby group Fuel for Ireland says an Irish move to restore fuel taxes to pre-Covid levels is set to go ahead, and this will lead to a huge difference in prices at the pump with retailers in southern border counties like Donegal being put at a severe disadvantage.

Kevin McPartlan is CEO of Fuels for Ireland. He says if people start crossing the border for fuel, it’ll hit state revenues as well as his fuel retail members.

He says the price differential will be at least 15 cent a litre…………