Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mogan, Canavan and McGuigan nominated for Player of the Week

The north west counties have representation on the three nominees for the GAA.ie Player of the Week.

Donegal’s Peader Mogan, Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan and Derry’s Shane McGuigan will battle it out on the online vote with the winner to be announced on Wednesday morning.

Mogan summoned a dynamic display as Donegal secured promotion in the Allianz Football League, defeating Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park. Mogan thundered forward at every opportunity, finishing with five points from play.

A brilliant Darragh Canavan goal capped an important victory for Tyrone against Monaghan. The Errigal Ciaran star scored 1-7 for the Red Hands and the in-form Shane McGuigan contributed 1-6 as Derry enjoyed an impressive win over Mayo in Castlebar.

All three are also on the Team of the Week and are joined by Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan and Derry corner back Conor McCluskey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

431510222_929076995323527_6804115297415640226_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disgust as super trawlers continue to fish off Donegal coast

19 March 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched into petrol bomb attack in Derry

19 March 2024
Sundan trip - 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland increases UN WFP contribution by 40%

19 March 2024
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation ongoing after pub window is cracked in Buncrana

19 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

431510222_929076995323527_6804115297415640226_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disgust as super trawlers continue to fish off Donegal coast

19 March 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched into petrol bomb attack in Derry

19 March 2024
Sundan trip - 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland increases UN WFP contribution by 40%

19 March 2024
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation ongoing after pub window is cracked in Buncrana

19 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

‘Hospital overcrowding remains completely out of control’ – INMO

19 March 2024
Bridge of Tears
News, Top Stories

Road closures in place this week at ‘Bridge of Tears’ near Falcarragh

19 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube