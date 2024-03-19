Mogan, Canavan and McGuigan nominated for Player of the Week

The north west counties have representation on the three nominees for the GAA.ie Player of the Week.

Donegal’s Peader Mogan, Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan and Derry’s Shane McGuigan will battle it out on the online vote with the winner to be announced on Wednesday morning.

Mogan summoned a dynamic display as Donegal secured promotion in the Allianz Football League, defeating Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park. Mogan thundered forward at every opportunity, finishing with five points from play.

A brilliant Darragh Canavan goal capped an important victory for Tyrone against Monaghan. The Errigal Ciaran star scored 1-7 for the Red Hands and the in-form Shane McGuigan contributed 1-6 as Derry enjoyed an impressive win over Mayo in Castlebar.

All three are also on the Team of the Week and are joined by Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan and Derry corner back Conor McCluskey.

