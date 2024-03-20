Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coleman in line for Ireland appearance against Belgium

Lee Carsley says talks with the FAI regarding the Republic of Ireland managerial vacancy went no further after November.

The ex-Ireland midfielder has reaffirmed his commitment to his England under-21 job.

A permanent successor to Stephen Kenny is to be revealed early next month.

John O’Shea is in as interim head coach while Donegal man Seamus Coleman is back in the fold and in line for a place against Belgium this weekend.

The 35 year old Irish Captain hasn’t pulled on the Ireland jersey since March last year after a serious knee injury.

Coleman won’t allow standards to slip under the temporary stewardship of O’Shea.

The Killybegs native says the week around the squad again has been good and that his focus was always to get back to playing.

