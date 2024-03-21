Aontu announce candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

Aontu has announced another candidate in Donegal – Rebecca McDaid will be contesting the election in Lifford – Stranorlar.
She’s the third candidate to be confirmed in the county after Mary T Sweeney in Letterkenny and Michael Harkin in Glenties.
Aontu has announced another candidate in Donegal – Rebecca McDaid will be contesting the election in Lifford – Stranorlar.
She’s the third candidate to be confirmed in the county after Mary T Sweeney in Letterkenny and Michael Harkin in Glenties.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland