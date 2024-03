There’s been a significant increase in house commencements in Donegal.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in the first two months of this year, there were 62 commencement notices for homes in the county.

That’s an 88% jump on figures from the same period the previous year.

The Department says the figures indicate that supply, which is key to addressing housing needs continues to increase and that a robust stock of new housing is in the pipeline.