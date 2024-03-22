Arranmore girl’s wish to fish raised in Dail chamber

The Dail has heard the case of a 14 year old girl who lives on Aran Mor Island who, along with her family, have been fishing for pollock for generations but have since been banned from doing so.

Muireann Kavanagh wrote a letter to the Minister for the Marine in December on the issue, and the response she received was that the government must follow scientific advice to protect stock levels.

Deputy Pearse Doherty and his party colleague Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn presented her fishing line at Leinster House yesterday.

Questioning Tanaiste Michael Martin in the Dail yesterday, Deputy Doherty said supertrawlers questioning the fairness of the issue…………………