Changes to Derry City and Strabane District Council carparks

Car Parking changes in Derry City and Strabane District Council

Thursday 21st March 2024

Car parks across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will see some changes coming into effect from next month.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed a new enforcement contract with NSL (Marston Holdings Ltd) to provide enforcement services within our car parks from 1st April 2024.

Enforcement has been provided since 2015 through an Agreement with the Department for Infrastructure’s who employ the ‘red coat’ traffic attendants. From the 1st April NSL (Marston Holding’s Ltd) will provide those services in Derry City and Strabane District Council as well as seven other council areas in Northern Ireland.

The main change that car park users will see is that the Parking attendants will wear a blue uniform, but their responsibilities and legal authority remains the same, and any Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued will be valid.

The new contract will also see the introduction of a new cashless parking system in operation at all Council pay and display carparks in Derry and Strabane. The Just Park app will be replaced by the ‘RingGo’ app, enabling car park users to continue to have the option to pay through their mobile phones, as well as at car park pay stations or via a telephone call.

Car Park users are encouraged to download the new RingGo app onto their smart phones and use it from the 2nd April 2024. It is available on Google Play Store and the App Store.

Car park users will still be able to pay for their parking with cash using the machines provided throughout the city and district.

Car park season tickets, which are already available at most pay and display car parks will continue to be available to those who wish to purchase in advance. Tickets already purchased will remain valid until their expiry date.

From April, parking complaints, including PCN appeals, will be dealt with by NSL, part of Marston Holdings Ltd through the following contact 0333 0068 351.

For more information, visit www.derrystrabane.com