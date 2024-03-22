Four arrested and man found safe after Belfast ‘kidnap’ car is intercepted in Dublin

Four men are being questioned after armed gardaí intercepted a car on the M50 in Dublin last night.

It followed information from the PSNI about a reported kidnapping in Belfast. A major operation was launched in Dublin last night after gardaí were informed of reports of a kidnapping in Belfast.

Armed gardaí stopped a car at junction 4 Ballymun shortly before 10 o’clock after what they call a containment operation.

Four men were arrested and a gun was seized from the vehicle. They’re being held at garda stations in the Dublin region.

The man who was reported missing was found safe and well inside the car.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and that they’re working closely with the PSNI.