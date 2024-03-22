Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four arrested and man found safe after Belfast ‘kidnap’ car is intercepted in Dublin

Four men are being questioned after armed gardaí intercepted a car on the M50 in Dublin last night.

It followed information from the PSNI about a reported kidnapping in Belfast. A major operation was launched in Dublin last night after gardaí were informed of reports of a kidnapping in Belfast.

Armed gardaí stopped a car at junction 4 Ballymun shortly before 10 o’clock after what they call a containment operation.

Four men were arrested and a gun was seized from the vehicle. They’re being held at garda stations in the Dublin region.

The man who was reported missing was found safe and well inside the car.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and that they’re working closely with the PSNI.

Top Stories

gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Four arrested and man found safe after Belfast ‘kidnap’ car is intercepted in Dublin

22 March 2024
Simon Martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris commits to fulfilling programme for government if elected FG Leader and Taoioseach

22 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2024
quad farm
News, Top Stories

Over €59,000 awarded to Donegal agricultural shows

22 March 2024
Advertisement

