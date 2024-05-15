Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NSAI questioned as to why IS 465 interim recommendation has not been introduced

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has been questioned as to why an interim recommendation to the IS 465 standard governing the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme has not yet been introduced.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn while addressing the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage yesterday pressed the body on why the foundations of defective block properties are not being tested.

In responding to Deputy MacLochlainn, Chief Executive of the National Standards Authority of Ireland, Geraldine Larkin says studies regarding the matter are continuing:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooters to be legal for over 16s from Monday

15 May 2024
Dennis McGee
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce 6th candidate

15 May 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse

15 May 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure following early morning crash in Glenties area

15 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooters to be legal for over 16s from Monday

15 May 2024
Dennis McGee
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce 6th candidate

15 May 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse

15 May 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure following early morning crash in Glenties area

15 May 2024
phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

55% increase in drivers caught using phones since April

15 May 2024
elderly care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Day Care services to resume in Lifford

15 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube