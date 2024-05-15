NSAI questioned as to why IS 465 interim recommendation has not been introduced

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has been questioned as to why an interim recommendation to the IS 465 standard governing the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme has not yet been introduced.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn while addressing the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage yesterday pressed the body on why the foundations of defective block properties are not being tested.

In responding to Deputy MacLochlainn, Chief Executive of the National Standards Authority of Ireland, Geraldine Larkin says studies regarding the matter are continuing: