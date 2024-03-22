HIQA publishes four nursing home reports, three focussing on restrictive practices

HIQA has published four reports following inspections of Nursing Homes in Donegal.

A full inspection of the Lake House Nursing Home in Portnablagh found two non-compliances, while no non-compliances were detected during thematic inspections into restrictive practices at nursing homes in Convoy, Fahan and Buncrana.

There were 47 residents in place at the Lake House in Portnablagh when the inspection took place in January. Inspectors fund residents were generally very happy, but non-compliances were noted in the areas of premises and protection. In an appendix, management outline the steps they are taking to address the issues identified.

The full Lake House report can be viewed HERE

Special inspections assessing looking at restrictive practices were carried out at three centres in recent months.

Brindley Manor in Convoy was found to be substantially compliant, with inspectors noting residents received a good, safe service but their quality of life would be enhanced by improvements in the management and reduction of restrictive practices.

The Brindley Manor report can be viewed HERE

Both Beach Hill Manor in Fahan and Buncrana Community Hospital were found to be compliant, with residents enjoyed a good quality of life in centres where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.

The Beach Hill Manor report can be viewed HERE

The Buncrana Community Hospital report can be viewed HERE