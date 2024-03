Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan is resigning from her ministerial position, and will not contest the next general election.

She says she told outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of her decision last summer, and despite many conversations, she won’t change her mind.

She had been serving as Junior Minister for Special Education and Inclusion since 2020, while she was recently unsuccessful at the Fine Gael selection convention for the European Parliament in Dublin.