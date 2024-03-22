Man arrested after police chase in Derry

A man has been arrested following a police chase in Derry last night.

At 11:45pm, police observed a silver Audi swerving across lanes of traffic on the Clooney Road dual carriageway, almost colliding with the police vehicle.

The driver failed to stop for police with the car found abandoned a short time later and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized from it.

The 21 year old man was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, having no driving licence, failing to stop for police and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.