McMonagle wants meeting with NTA to discuss bus shelter provision

A Letterkenny councillor says it’s vital that the National Transport Authority come to Donegal to discuss the provision of bus shelters, particularly for school children.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle raised the issue as he moved a motion calling for the provision of a bus shelter in Drimicanoo in Churchill.

He called for a full assessment of bus shelter needs across the county, to be told that a survey has been done, and the need for a shelter in the Churchill area is recognised on it, but the provision for such infrastructure is a matter for the NTA in the first instance.

Cllr McMonagle says there’s a significant provision in the council’s budget for bus stops and shelters, and now is the time to have conversations about how that money should be spent…….