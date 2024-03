The Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcom Noonan yesterday launched a new book titled ‘Native Woodlands of County Donegal’.

The book was written by Seán Ó Gaoithín, Foreman and Gardener at Glenveagh National Park which describes the significance of Donegal’s native woodlands and their context in the Irish landscape.

It aims to foster an appreciation of Donegal’s woodland biodiversity heritage, in particular the county’s old oak woodlands.