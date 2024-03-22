Over €59,000 awarded to Donegal agricultural shows

Over €59,000 has been awarded to county Donegal to see seven agricultural shows facilitated over the summer months.
The largest amount was allocated to the Clonmany Festival at €10,700.
It’s under a national pot of €1 million to help committees cover costs.
Allocations:
|Donegal
|€59,150
|Ardara Show
|Sat 10th August
|€8,350
|Ballyshannon Agricutural Show
|Sun 18th August
|€8,350
|Clonmany Agricultural Show
|Tue 6th &
Wed 7th August
|€10,700
|Finn Valley Show
|Sat 29th June
|€8,350
|Glencolmcille Agricultural Show (Seó Talmhaíochta Ghleann Cholm Cille Ctr)
|Sun 4th August
|€8,350
|Inishowen Agricultural Show
|Sat 20th July
|€8,350
|Meenacross Show
|Mon 5th August
|€6,700