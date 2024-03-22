Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €59,000 awarded to Donegal agricultural shows

Over €59,000 has been awarded to county Donegal to see seven agricultural shows facilitated over the summer months.

The largest amount was allocated to the Clonmany Festival at €10,700.

It’s under a national pot of €1 million to help committees cover costs.

Allocations:

Donegal   €59,150
Ardara Show Sat 10th August €8,350
Ballyshannon Agricutural Show Sun 18th August €8,350
Clonmany Agricultural Show Tue 6th &
Wed 7th August		 €10,700
Finn Valley Show Sat 29th June €8,350
Glencolmcille Agricultural Show (Seó Talmhaíochta Ghleann Cholm Cille Ctr) Sun 4th August €8,350
Inishowen Agricultural Show Sat 20th July €8,350
Meenacross Show Mon 5th August €6,700
