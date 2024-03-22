Over €63,000 announced to protect and restore good water quality in Donegal

Donegal is to benefit from over €63,000 in funding to protect and restore good water quality.

The announcement comes on World Water Day under the Local Authority Waters Programme to support the delivery of projects and initiatives to enhance local water bodies and benefit water quality and biodiversity.

11 projects in the county will receive funding including the Kilcar Parish Council to carry out an invasive species management project. Money will also go towards a river restoration initiative in Culdaff and the development of a nature corridor along the River Lennon.