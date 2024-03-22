Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €63,000 announced to protect and restore good water quality in Donegal

Donegal is to benefit from over €63,000 in funding to protect and restore good water quality.

The announcement comes on World Water Day under the Local Authority Waters Programme to support the delivery of projects and initiatives to enhance local water bodies and benefit water quality and biodiversity.

11 projects in the county will receive funding including the Kilcar Parish Council to carry out an invasive species management project. Money will also go towards a river restoration initiative in Culdaff and the development of a nature corridor along the River Lennon.

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after police chase in Derry

22 March 2024
434139181_820743923422796_4215204412791863228_n
News, Top Stories

12 of 165 Gardai sworn in today allocated to North Western region

22 March 2024
1
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein leader on visit to North West

22 March 2024
house building
News, Top Stories

88% increase in house commencements in Donegal

22 March 2024
