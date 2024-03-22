Seized contraband destined for Donegal

Revenue officers have seized €340,000 of contraband some of which was destined for Donegal.

Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin, Athlone and Shannon Airport made the discovery this week.

Firstly in Dublin, officers seized 9.3 kgs of herbal cannabis, 72.7 grammes of cannabis resin, 1.8 kgs of cannabis edibles and 5.1 kg of mitragynine, with a combined estimated value of over €319,000.

In Athlone, they seized 254.8 grammes of synthetic cannabinoids with an estimated value of €5,100.

The illicit drugs were discovered inside consignments declared as various items such as bath towels, pillows, clothing and food, and were discovered in parcels originating from the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Thailand and Indonesia.

They were destined for addresses in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Limerick and Wexford.

Finally, Revenue officers based at Shannon Airport seized herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €15,000.