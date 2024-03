The Taoiseach says he’d be open to recalling the Dáil early to make way for a new leader if he’s asked to.

Leo Varadkar is due to step down on April 9th, when the Dail returns from the Easter break.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris looks set to replace him as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach.

Speaking on arrival, he says he hasn’t been asked to recall the Dail early, but would do so if the three coalition leaders ask: