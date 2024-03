Cairde Dhun na nGall, the fundraising arm of Donegal GAA, has been launched this evening.

The foundation is committed to raising funds and support for its inter-county teams at all levels and intends to enhance current training facilities.

Cairde Dhun na nGall’s mission statement says that all funds raised will ensure that all Donegal squads can perform to their optimum ability.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Donegal GAA chairperson Mary Coughlan at this evening’s launch…