FAI Amateur Interprovincials: McConnell reflects on defeat against Leinster

Ulster will be hoping to pick up their first win of the FAI Amateur Interprovincial Tournament in Sligo in their final game against Connacht at 12 noon on Sunday.

Having lost to Munster 5-1 in their opening match on Friday evening in Ballisodare, they were narrowly beaten in their Saturday fixture, losing out 1-0 to Leinster.

With Leinster having beaten Connacht 3-1 on Friday and Munster beating Connacht 3-1 on Saturday the showdown for the title on Sunday is between Leinster and Munster.

On Saturday Sport, Ulster manager Stephen McConnell gave this thoughts to Chris Ashmore.