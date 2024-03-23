Gorman hits the net again for Barnet in their push for promotion

Letterkenny man Dale Gorman has hit a rich vein of form this week for Barnet as they push for promotion from England’s National League.

Gorman, who is the son of well-known local footballer Anthony Gorman, struck from distance last Tuesday night to give Barnet the lead against Eastleigh . Barnet went on to win the match 2-1.

Today, he scored again in Barnet’s 6-0 win at home to Dorking Wanderers.

Barnet currently sit 2nd in the National League and will be hopeful of gaining promotion back into the football league through the play-offs later this season.