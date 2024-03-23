Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gorman hits the net again for Barnet in their push for promotion

Letterkenny man Dale Gorman has hit a rich vein of form this week for Barnet as they push for promotion from England’s National League.

Gorman, who is the son of well-known local footballer Anthony Gorman, struck from distance last Tuesday night to give Barnet the lead against Eastleigh . Barnet went on to win the match 2-1.

Today, he scored again in Barnet’s 6-0 win at home to Dorking Wanderers.

Barnet currently sit 2nd in the National League and will be hopeful of gaining promotion back into the football league through the play-offs later this season.

 

court
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court over serious assault in Limavady

23 March 2024
marylou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou MacDonald visits Donegal today and calls for general election amid FG ‘chaos’

23 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men released without charge in relation to Creeslough tragedy

23 March 2024
strule-banner
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh and Omagh Council welcomes funding confirmation for Strule Campus

23 March 2024
