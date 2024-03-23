Harris goal gives ‘Stute vital win

A Michael Harris first half goal turned out to be the winner as Institute defeated H&W Welders to maintain their push for promotion in the Irish League Championship.

Kevin Deery’s side remain fourth in the table, and are two points behind Bangor, three behind Portadown and seven adrift of leaders Dundela.

Meanwhile, Dergview remain second bottom after a 2-0 defeat away to Ards.

Meanwhile, Strabane Athletic, who compete in the Ballymena Provincial Intermediate League, beat Rathcoole 2-1 at the Melvin Park Arena.